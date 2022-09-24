 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KoboldKare update for 24 September 2022

Hotfix 380_8C85933

Share · View all patches · Build 9581817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed small save bug.

Changed files in this update

KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
KoboldKare Content x86 Depot 1102932
  • Loading history…
KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link