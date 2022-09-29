Notes for 9/29/2022

Greetings Captains! This update includes the following:
- Fix for Gen 1 WMR controllers, clicking joystick is now the same as pressing the A button.
- Simplified Chinese language support
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Greetings Captains! This update includes the following:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update