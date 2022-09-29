 Skip to content

Eternal Starlight VR update for 29 September 2022

Notes for 9/29/2022

Build 9581792

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Captains! This update includes the following:

  • Fix for Gen 1 WMR controllers, clicking joystick is now the same as pressing the A button.
  • Simplified Chinese language support

