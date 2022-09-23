 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desert Revenant update for 23 September 2022

Storyline Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9581702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We were aware that some of the Storylines were bugging, so we made an immediate fix with some other minor changes !

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1969431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link