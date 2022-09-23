 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 23 September 2022

Hotfix 0.6.1.3

WIP Simplified Chinese translation

It's very Work in progress and unfinished, there may be a lot of issues left, but it's a first version toward chinese localization!

QoL

  • Capped critical chance at 100%

Fixes

  • Artificer's katana Memory leak

