Crops & Buildings changes

New Things:
- Fruit can be used to make seeds for trees
- It says in the descriptions of the seed how many crops they yield
- Now you can move around the map with the mouse
- You can put multiple items into buildings at once
- You can change the resolution and window mode in the options
- Navigate the inventory vertically with the TAB
- 5 new flowers - daisy, lavender, pansy, rose, tulip
- You can burn wood for 2 coal
- Possibility of changing the irrigation direction of the sprinkler
New Upgrades:
- Flower Lover - flowers value x1.5
- No Crows - The crows no longer harass you
Changes:
- Upgrade Good trade gives diamond tool
- Upgrade steroids - "Crops take 1 less day to fully grow (no less than 2)"
- Upgrade Rich Harvest now have 50% to give 1 more resource instead of 100%
- Building prices increased significantly
- Beehouse accelerates flower growth twice
Crops now give variable amount of items
- Beetroot: 3-6 instead of 4
- Cabbage: 3-6 instead of 4
- Carrot: 3-8 instead of 5
- Cauliflower: 2-3 instead of 2
- Kale: 2-3 instead of 2
- Parsnip: 4-6 instead of 4
- Potato: 6-9 instead of 6
- Pumpkin: 1-2 instead of 1
- Radish: 5-8 instead of 4
- Sunflower: 1-2 instead of 2
- Wheat: 4-7 instead of 5
Grow length changed:
- Pumpkin 5 days instead of 4
- Radish 4 days instead of 3
- Sunflower 5 days instead of 6
Rent Changes:
Previous
Easy - 500, 2000,7500,15000,30000
Medium - 750, 3000,12000,21000,40000,80000
Hard - 1200,5000,22000,45000,80000,150000,250000
Now
Easy - 500,2000,8500,17000,35000,
Medium - 750,3000,15000,25000,50000,100000,
Hard - 1200,7500,25000,55000,95000,175000,300000
Bugs & Other:
- Buildings after loading the game have the appropriate amount of hp
- Upgrade Connections now rounds rent
- Meteor was destroying a slightly too large area
- Rain puts a lot less strain on the computer
- The scarecrow can already be placed between the soil
- Fixed targeting buildings when they are close together
