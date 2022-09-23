 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Another Farm Roguelike update for 23 September 2022

Crops & Buildings changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9579913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Things:

  • Fruit can be used to make seeds for trees
  • It says in the descriptions of the seed how many crops they yield
  • Now you can move around the map with the mouse
  • You can put multiple items into buildings at once
  • You can change the resolution and window mode in the options
  • Navigate the inventory vertically with the TAB
  • 5 new flowers - daisy, lavender, pansy, rose, tulip
  • You can burn wood for 2 coal
  • Possibility of changing the irrigation direction of the sprinkler

New Upgrades:

  • Flower Lover - flowers value x1.5
  • No Crows - The crows no longer harass you

Changes:

  • Upgrade Good trade gives diamond tool
  • Upgrade steroids - "Crops take 1 less day to fully grow (no less than 2)"
  • Upgrade Rich Harvest now have 50% to give 1 more resource instead of 100%
  • Building prices increased significantly
  • Beehouse accelerates flower growth twice
Crops now give variable amount of items
  • Beetroot: 3-6 instead of 4
  • Cabbage: 3-6 instead of 4
  • Carrot: 3-8 instead of 5
  • Cauliflower: 2-3 instead of 2
  • Kale: 2-3 instead of 2
  • Parsnip: 4-6 instead of 4
  • Potato: 6-9 instead of 6
  • Pumpkin: 1-2 instead of 1
  • Radish: 5-8 instead of 4
  • Sunflower: 1-2 instead of 2
  • Wheat: 4-7 instead of 5
Grow length changed:
  • Pumpkin 5 days instead of 4
  • Radish 4 days instead of 3
  • Sunflower 5 days instead of 6

Rent Changes:

Previous

Easy - 500, 2000,7500,15000,30000
Medium - 750, 3000,12000,21000,40000,80000
Hard - 1200,5000,22000,45000,80000,150000,250000

Now

Easy - 500,2000,8500,17000,35000,
Medium - 750,3000,15000,25000,50000,100000,
Hard - 1200,7500,25000,55000,95000,175000,300000

Bugs & Other:

  • Buildings after loading the game have the appropriate amount of hp
  • Upgrade Connections now rounds rent
  • Meteor was destroying a slightly too large area
  • Rain puts a lot less strain on the computer
  • The scarecrow can already be placed between the soil
  • Fixed targeting buildings when they are close together

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link