FLASHOUT 3 update for 23 September 2022

Patch 1.02

Patch 1.02 · Build 9579611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed default binding of Air Brakes on the keyboard from A/D keys to left/right arrows. Steering moved from left/right arrows to A/D keys. If you preferred previous settings, you can change back your key bindings in game Options/Controls menu.
  • changed the way of saving the campaign - now you can change ships and weapons between races in the tournament (after going back to the menu)
  • added the option to abandon the tournament
  • the number of points needed to unlock ships has been reduced
  • sound fixes
  • big localization fixes for French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese and Spanish
  • graphic fixes on Sfinx
  • optimization improvements

