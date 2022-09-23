- Changed default binding of Air Brakes on the keyboard from A/D keys to left/right arrows. Steering moved from left/right arrows to A/D keys. If you preferred previous settings, you can change back your key bindings in game Options/Controls menu.
- changed the way of saving the campaign - now you can change ships and weapons between races in the tournament (after going back to the menu)
- added the option to abandon the tournament
- the number of points needed to unlock ships has been reduced
- sound fixes
- big localization fixes for French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese and Spanish
- graphic fixes on Sfinx
- optimization improvements
FLASHOUT 3 update for 23 September 2022
Patch 1.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update