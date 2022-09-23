 Skip to content

Highline Volleyball VR update for 23 September 2022

Early access Patch notes 23 Sept 2022 0.2.0.2

Graphics
Improved some lighting conditions (finetuning)

Engine

  • GPU optimizations #1
    This should bring back around 10 to 15% of performances on most setups.

