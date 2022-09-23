Early access Patch notes 23 Sept 2022 0.2.0.2

Graphics
Improved some lighting conditions (finetuning)
Engine
- GPU optimizations #1
This should bring back around 10 to 15% of performances on most setups.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Graphics
Improved some lighting conditions (finetuning)
Engine
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update