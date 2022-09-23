Tacview 1.9.0 beta 4 is now available.

FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED support for Falcon 4 real-time telemetry
- ADDED support for Falcon 4 FLT temporary files
- ADDED support for DCS: South Atlantic map
- ADDED support for DCS: Mirage F-1CE
- ADDED Real-time telemetry lag option to better support some recorders
- ADDED numerous entries to the database
- ADDED new shortcut AltGr+B to inject bookmarks in DCS World
- ADDED OutOfSyncWarning registry option to disable desynchronized real-time telemetry warning
- IMPROVED KML telemetry files support
- IMPROVED crispness of terrain textures
- IMPROVED mouse objects selection from the 3D view
- IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.36
FIXES
- FIXED crash when displaying non power of two texture in 3D view
- FIXED support of IGC files with lines of more than 99 characters
- FIXED old hack preventing aircraft from flying highter than 60Kft in FSX2ACMI
- FIXED media duration was not displayed after opening a file
- FIXED xml AARRGGBB colors were not associated properly to predefined colors
- FIXED weapons trails too thin to be visible in some cases
Changed depots in beta branch