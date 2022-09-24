Game Update | 0.9.23.2ea

Changelog:
Fixes:
- Fixed rod pod issue which caused fish could be only caught at one rod and the other didn't work;
- Fixed bug with displaying "set in use" information when a player was using rod pods;
- Fixed bug with underwater camera stutter/stuck while using rod pods;
- Fixed quests about catching fish that weigh above 80 kg.
Adjustments:
- Adjusted bait/lure detection for larger fish in the bottom fishing method;
- Adjusted drag settings (when fish struck at 0% drag line tension was going 100%);
- Small adjustments for eagle/falcon eye.
Changed files in this update