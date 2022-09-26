 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 26 September 2022

Hotfix 1.8.7

26 September 2022

UPDATE: Invalid routing sensor configuration shows invalid route in red  
UPDATE: Localizations (cs: ui; en: ui; fr: ui; no: ui)  
UPDATE: Trains with finished schedule are now routed as finished trains on all departure sensors

FIX: Any platform was neither loaded nor written correctly if map was saved after Update 8  
FIX: Braking train alert shown for single frame or stayed when passing sensor  
FIX: Hint text localizations sometimes didnt load  
FIX: Routing sensor destination selection did not work when reselecting the same sensor  
FIX: Save and load buttons shown in upgrade tutorials when they should not  
FIX: Saving completed indicator would sometimes stay on screen```

