妖刀退魔忍 update for 23 September 2022

Ver.1.07（2022.9.23）Patch Notes

Build 9577880

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Level- Redesigned Level 2, improved the overall gameplay. More levels will be polished.
  2. Display - Fixed an issue that caused the Talent menu failed to show as intended
  3. Speedrun - Fixed an issue that Pause menu is unavailable when death
  4. Mugen Phantom - Fixed an issue that caused this mode has 1 level only
  5. Sound - Improved the sound effect in game, and adjusted some volume issue.
  6. Balance - Wishes cost will now gradually increase
  7. Balance - Nerfed the potency of several passive skills

