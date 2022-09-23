- Level- Redesigned Level 2, improved the overall gameplay. More levels will be polished.
- Display - Fixed an issue that caused the Talent menu failed to show as intended
- Speedrun - Fixed an issue that Pause menu is unavailable when death
- Mugen Phantom - Fixed an issue that caused this mode has 1 level only
- Sound - Improved the sound effect in game, and adjusted some volume issue.
- Balance - Wishes cost will now gradually increase
- Balance - Nerfed the potency of several passive skills
妖刀退魔忍 update for 23 September 2022
Ver.1.07（2022.9.23）Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update