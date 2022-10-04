 Skip to content

Occupy Mars: The Game Playtest update for 4 October 2022

Changelog 0.89.1

Build 9577066

  • added prevention of using special characters in save names
  • fixed problems preventing saving the game
  • fixed some problems with animations
  • fixed some problems with stacking items
  • added little interactions into destroyed bases
  • fixed problems with dancing rocks.
  • added recalculation of electricity after load
  • fixed problems with charging vehicles
  • fixed broken rover doors
  • added input/output indicators on blueprints
  • fixed problem with changing circuit board type time after getting out of Workbench
  • added loot to new bases
  • water spot now spawns closer to starting position
  • rover resetting position can now be used after loading game
  • changes the sound of being electrocuted
  • fixed problem with airlocks blocking players in some destroyed bases
  • solar panels should now be properly able to build in all available places.
  • fixed multiple problems in the main menu and settings
  • carrying big boxes now doesn't block the player's view
  • sleeping cloak now will start at the current hour
  • player will now move slower while carrying bigger objects

