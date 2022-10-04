- added prevention of using special characters in save names
- fixed problems preventing saving the game
- fixed some problems with animations
- fixed some problems with stacking items
- added little interactions into destroyed bases
- fixed problems with dancing rocks.
- added recalculation of electricity after load
- fixed problems with charging vehicles
- fixed broken rover doors
- added input/output indicators on blueprints
- fixed problem with changing circuit board type time after getting out of Workbench
- added loot to new bases
- water spot now spawns closer to starting position
- rover resetting position can now be used after loading game
- changes the sound of being electrocuted
- fixed problem with airlocks blocking players in some destroyed bases
- solar panels should now be properly able to build in all available places.
- fixed multiple problems in the main menu and settings
- carrying big boxes now doesn't block the player's view
- sleeping cloak now will start at the current hour
- player will now move slower while carrying bigger objects
Occupy Mars: The Game Playtest update for 4 October 2022
Changelog 0.89.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
