• 大幅提高佛祖的馈赠获得开光石的概率
• 制作物品增加批量制作功能
• [fix] 修复林若雪的羁绊：灵虱噬心的描述问题
• [fix] 修复伤寒buff换人导致 气血上限变负的问题
• [fix] 修复朝圣崖-凌霄山大门没有标记问题
• [fix] 修复灭神饮描述不全的错误
• [fix] 修复情珊功法【梦天裂魂指】的招式【裂魂碎骨】增加15层殒神，可以突破殒神层数上限的问题
• [fix] 修改魂格描述错别字
• [fix] 情珊功法【梦绫散】招式显示错位问题
灵墟 update for 23 September 2022
9月23日更新
