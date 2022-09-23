 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

灵墟 update for 23 September 2022

9月23日更新

Share · View all patches · Build 9576945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• 大幅提高佛祖的馈赠获得开光石的概率
• 制作物品增加批量制作功能
• [fix] 修复林若雪的羁绊：灵虱噬心的描述问题
• [fix] 修复伤寒buff换人导致 气血上限变负的问题
• [fix] 修复朝圣崖-凌霄山大门没有标记问题
• [fix] 修复灭神饮描述不全的错误
• [fix] 修复情珊功法【梦天裂魂指】的招式【裂魂碎骨】增加15层殒神，可以突破殒神层数上限的问题
• [fix] 修改魂格描述错别字
• [fix] 情珊功法【梦绫散】招式显示错位问题

Changed files in this update

Depot 1986011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link