 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rift Sweepers update for 23 September 2022

Minor patch with bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9576037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. While reloading, 'Hit animation' doesn't play.
  2. Hot-line phone booth has been placed out of the bar. After playing a mission once, players can use this phone to call the tram to the last destination.
  3. The position of 'Destination info' in the bar has been changed.
  4. Bug fixes
  • Unnatural Wendigo's visual effects have been fixed with Tortus's effects.
  • The attack range bug of John's mine when he placed the mine on Hirudon has been fixed.
  • The situation, Finn's voice was playing in Sewer Buster recursively, has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1801831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link