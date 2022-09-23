Minor patch with bug fixes

- While reloading, 'Hit animation' doesn't play.
- Hot-line phone booth has been placed out of the bar. After playing a mission once, players can use this phone to call the tram to the last destination.
- The position of 'Destination info' in the bar has been changed.
- Bug fixes
- Unnatural Wendigo's visual effects have been fixed with Tortus's effects.
- The attack range bug of John's mine when he placed the mine on Hirudon has been fixed.
- The situation, Finn's voice was playing in Sewer Buster recursively, has been fixed.
Changed files in this update