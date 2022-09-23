- Impulse101 command no longer gives max energy-- so that you aren't guaranteed to get fatter when you consume fluids.
- Hopefully fixed an instance where decals would attempt to allocate several terabytes of memory when checking the bounds of a transform with NaN attributes.
- Many more materials in the game are decalable now.
- Final delivery machine is no longer bugged.
KoboldKare update for 23 September 2022
Hotfix 379_658644A
Patchnotes via Steam Community
