KoboldKare update for 23 September 2022

Hotfix 379_658644A

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Impulse101 command no longer gives max energy-- so that you aren't guaranteed to get fatter when you consume fluids.
  • Hopefully fixed an instance where decals would attempt to allocate several terabytes of memory when checking the bounds of a transform with NaN attributes.
  • Many more materials in the game are decalable now.
  • Final delivery machine is no longer bugged.

