King Aurelius NEXT Update incoming!

Namaste, Rangers!

Today we are here with some more additions for King Aurelius. Even though developers' efforts are mostly focused on balancing and polishing the Stones Keeper main game, as well as bringing in more original content, we feel that Old King deserves some love as well. 🙂

Therefore we present you with the NEXT Update!

Content

Portugese(PT) localization added

General

Buffs and debuffs have been added to the character description window. There is a new tab there now. The mini-icons will remain for now, until we receive more feedback from players.

Unit evasion chance now being calculated differently. The dodge chance is now calculated randomly, without taking previous values into account. Purely based on the character's dodge parameter,

The info icon above characters has been removed, to prevent misclicks. Now you can open the information window by clicking the right mouse button while hovering over the character model.

The Blood Bond ability of the vampire has been fixed. The visual effect will now indicate which target was affected.

Enemy units attack the paladin and other support units with the same priority as other units in your army. It will prevent your key units from being over-focused.

Enemy equipment has been weakened, particularly shields and armor.

The character buttons in the castle menu now display a description window with the character's current characteristics when clicked.

Please direct your castles towards our Discord channel, fly in and land well. We will be happy to hear your thoughts on our channel as well as get some more Steam reviews of the main game.

Thanks!