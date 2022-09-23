 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

重构 update for 23 September 2022

V0.72Small Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9575064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where a tower could cause negative damage when its attack power was reduced lower than 0
  2. Fixed errors with Sniper Upgrade/Climate Change/Legend Cannon tech description
  3. Fixed an issue that after the language is switched, part of the UI does not display the language correctly

Changed files in this update

重构 Content Depot 1664671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link