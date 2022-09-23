- Fixed an issue where a tower could cause negative damage when its attack power was reduced lower than 0
- Fixed errors with Sniper Upgrade/Climate Change/Legend Cannon tech description
- Fixed an issue that after the language is switched, part of the UI does not display the language correctly
重构 update for 23 September 2022
V0.72Small Fix
重构 Content Depot 1664671
