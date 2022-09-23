 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 23 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9574570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the mechanic where ships that are damaged or destroyed by NPCs wouldn't drop resources.
  • Megaroids (super huge asteroids) now have wedge parts and high-resolution edges.
  • Music now plays on the loading screen.
  • Added glass blur to the advanced career mode options dialog.
  • Bugfix: Random mission-related crashes during gameplay.
  • Bugfix: Small mission-related memory leak.
  • Miscellaneous translation fixes for French, Portuguese, and Chinese including some crashes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140381
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140382
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link