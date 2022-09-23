- Removed the mechanic where ships that are damaged or destroyed by NPCs wouldn't drop resources.
- Megaroids (super huge asteroids) now have wedge parts and high-resolution edges.
- Music now plays on the loading screen.
- Added glass blur to the advanced career mode options dialog.
- Bugfix: Random mission-related crashes during gameplay.
- Bugfix: Small mission-related memory leak.
- Miscellaneous translation fixes for French, Portuguese, and Chinese including some crashes.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 23 September 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
