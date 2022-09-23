 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Car Dealership Simulator update for 23 September 2022

Car Dealership Simulator 0.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9574053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

Car Dealership Simulator 0.2 Update

(Save file may be broke when the update. Please start new game.)
[Fixes and Content]
  • Work time has been changed. (10:00-17:00)
  • Customer waiting time has been increased.
  • Fixed an error when entering the gallery name on the computer screen.
  • Fixed the gallery upgrade button disappearing when there was no money.
  • Fixed the viewing distance on the computer screen.
  • The washing times of the vehicles have been accelerated.
  • Added "eat" and "drink" text on food and drinks.
  • New garage added. (New upcoming works will also be here.)
  • Added tire changing mechanics.
  • Added tea brewing mechanics.
  • Added 3 new cars.
  • A warning message has been added that you cannot change vehicle prices while the shop is open.
  • The street lamp was added.

Garage



New Cars



Changed files in this update

Depot 2141691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link