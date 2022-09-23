Hello everyone!
Car Dealership Simulator 0.2 Update
(Save file may be broke when the update. Please start new game.)
[Fixes and Content]
- Work time has been changed. (10:00-17:00)
- Customer waiting time has been increased.
- Fixed an error when entering the gallery name on the computer screen.
- Fixed the gallery upgrade button disappearing when there was no money.
- Fixed the viewing distance on the computer screen.
- The washing times of the vehicles have been accelerated.
- Added "eat" and "drink" text on food and drinks.
- New garage added. (New upcoming works will also be here.)
- Added tire changing mechanics.
- Added tea brewing mechanics.
- Added 3 new cars.
- A warning message has been added that you cannot change vehicle prices while the shop is open.
- The street lamp was added.
Garage
New Cars
Changed files in this update