 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Phantom Hysteria update for 23 September 2022

Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9574032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Molly's ultimate no longer moves player's equipment
  • Phantoms can no longer kill player at full health
  • Fixed issue with player character getting stuck in death pose without being dead
  • VOIP volume fixes and attenuation fixes
  • "Match Time - All Evidence" now correctly registers on the leaderboards consistently

Gameplay Changes

  • VFX added to active abilities for Neutralizer class
  • Dead players can now see phantom's orbs and wisp trails
  • Lucas can now shoot and hit crouched players
  • [Redacted] Time!
  • Massive AI improvements to phantom's behavior during Investigation Phase

Changed files in this update

Depot 1774771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link