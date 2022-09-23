Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.4.0

Bug Fixes
- Molly's ultimate no longer moves player's equipment
- Phantoms can no longer kill player at full health
- Fixed issue with player character getting stuck in death pose without being dead
- VOIP volume fixes and attenuation fixes
- "Match Time - All Evidence" now correctly registers on the leaderboards consistently
Gameplay Changes
- VFX added to active abilities for Neutralizer class
- Dead players can now see phantom's orbs and wisp trails
- Lucas can now shoot and hit crouched players
- [Redacted] Time!
- Massive AI improvements to phantom's behavior during Investigation Phase
Changed files in this update