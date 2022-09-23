 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LAZ3RZ update for 23 September 2022

Update 0.2.1d

Share · View all patches · Build 9573984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Implemented a maintenance mode for the upcoming updates
  • Sensitivity can now be set to slower than 1.0
  • Show FPS is now an option
  • New ffa arena
  • Add "new ffa arena" as a practice movement map
  • New Secret

  • Some material updates - you might not notice
  • Social map updates
  • Small map improvements

  • Fixed a bug where queueing for a match while inside FFA would lead to losing the ability to play
  • Fixed a bug where rebinding the jump key would lose the ability to walljump
  • Fixed objects inside the bar

Changed files in this update

Depot 2107281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link