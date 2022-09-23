Update 0.2.1d

- Implemented a maintenance mode for the upcoming updates
- Sensitivity can now be set to slower than 1.0
- Show FPS is now an option
- New ffa arena
- Add "new ffa arena" as a practice movement map
- New Secret
- Some material updates - you might not notice
- Social map updates
- Small map improvements
- Fixed a bug where queueing for a match while inside FFA would lead to losing the ability to play
- Fixed a bug where rebinding the jump key would lose the ability to walljump
- Fixed objects inside the bar
Changed files in this update