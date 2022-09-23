Last part of the Big Unfinished Summer Update. Reworked Outdoors & THE BEAR 🐻!

Hello babies, daddies and bear lovers
This month's update has just been released 🎉!. Major overhaul of the outdoors! Roads, cars, strangers in a van, slip'n die, swings and much more! 🐻
Read the full Patch notes here:
- Updated Outdoor Space!
- We reinforced a new boundary for the map, making the outdoor play area smaller
- A road, with cars!
- The cars are dangerous
- There are colored different cars and also a van.
- The Slip And Die
- A fun way to get wet and wild! Roll the dice, and take a slip!
- Added an New Achievement!
- Playground with swings and a slide
- Added a new nighttime sky with realistic moon (thank you NASA, very cool)
- The Bear
- A new animal, that is made of meat, and likes meat!
- The bear call
- This item calls the bear
- A box with a small flag on it
- A powerful air conditioner unit
- New outer area details, with more “realistic” trees and sun movement
- There are many shrubs that the baby can hide in (we plan to make these more interactive, but we haven’t yet)
- Increased bounciness of trampolines and couches
- Added missing shift key control
- Fixed the “A” block collider
- Fixed a bug with furniture breaking that caused far more damage than desired sometimes. Furniture breaking now causes a 20 energy loss.
- Fix a bug with outline rendering
- fixed some occlusion issues
- fixed an issue that caused shadows to flicker
- The 6 in the baby room is now on the wall
- Daddy’s Nightmare now uses the daytime option
- Furniture break damage reduced to 4 (From 10)
- Daddies and babies is much faster now, but especially Daddies. While standing, Daddies and Babies now run while walking, and sprint instead of running.
- Character gravity is now more intense
- Character ragdolls are now moved by the hands instead of pelvis.
- Refactored player music to address multiple music issues
- Trampoline bounces now play a unique sound
