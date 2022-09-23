 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Who's Your Daddy?! update for 23 September 2022

Last part of the Big Unfinished Summer Update. Reworked Outdoors & THE BEAR 🐻!

Share · View all patches · Build 9573747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello babies, daddies and bear lovers

This month's update has just been released 🎉!. Major overhaul of the outdoors! Roads, cars, strangers in a van, slip'n die, swings and much more! 🐻

Read the full Patch notes here:

  • Updated Outdoor Space!
  • We reinforced a new boundary for the map, making the outdoor play area smaller
  • A road, with cars!
  • The cars are dangerous
  • There are colored different cars and also a van.
  • The Slip And Die
  • A fun way to get wet and wild! Roll the dice, and take a slip!
  • Added an New Achievement!
  • Playground with swings and a slide
  • Added a new nighttime sky with realistic moon (thank you NASA, very cool)
  • The Bear
  • A new animal, that is made of meat, and likes meat!
  • The bear call
  • This item calls the bear
  • A box with a small flag on it
  • A powerful air conditioner unit
  • New outer area details, with more “realistic” trees and sun movement
  • There are many shrubs that the baby can hide in (we plan to make these more interactive, but we haven’t yet)

  • Increased bounciness of trampolines and couches
  • Added missing shift key control
  • Fixed the “A” block collider
  • Fixed a bug with furniture breaking that caused far more damage than desired sometimes. Furniture breaking now causes a 20 energy loss.
  • Fix a bug with outline rendering
  • fixed some occlusion issues
  • fixed an issue that caused shadows to flicker
  • The 6 in the baby room is now on the wall
  • Daddy’s Nightmare now uses the daytime option

  • Furniture break damage reduced to 4 (From 10)
  • Daddies and babies is much faster now, but especially Daddies. While standing, Daddies and Babies now run while walking, and sprint instead of running.
  • Character gravity is now more intense
  • Character ragdolls are now moved by the hands instead of pelvis.

  • Refactored player music to address multiple music issues
  • Trampoline bounces now play a unique sound

Changed files in this update

Who's Your Daddy Depot Depot 427731
  • Loading history…
Who's Your Daddy OSX Depot Depot 427733
  • Loading history…
Who's Your Daddy Windows_64Bit Depot Depot 427734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link