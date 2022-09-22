 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 22 September 2022

Update Notes for Sep 23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a new boss for zone 1, both bosses have the same chance to spawn, there is a small chance the player would face two bosses at the same time
-Added innate fruit interaction reward for body cultivator
-Increased combat detection range for npcs
-Changed description for invincibility to damage immunity, when damage is immuned, "immune" would pop up
-Fixed a bug where offhand weapon uses mainhand weapon's combo effect
-Fixed a bug where cave encounter does not spawn techniques

