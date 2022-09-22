Update Notes for Sep 23

-Added a new boss for zone 1, both bosses have the same chance to spawn, there is a small chance the player would face two bosses at the same time

-Added innate fruit interaction reward for body cultivator

-Increased combat detection range for npcs

-Changed description for invincibility to damage immunity, when damage is immuned, "immune" would pop up

-Fixed a bug where offhand weapon uses mainhand weapon's combo effect

-Fixed a bug where cave encounter does not spawn techniques