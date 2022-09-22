 Skip to content

Rune Knights update for 22 September 2022

Thorns Aura Fix, Glorious Shout Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Thorns Aura unintentionally draining mana
Fixed multiple instances of some spell effects being applied unintentionally

Changed files in this update

Rune Knights Content Depot 1101401
