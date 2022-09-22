Fixed Thorns Aura unintentionally draining mana
Fixed multiple instances of some spell effects being applied unintentionally
Rune Knights update for 22 September 2022
Thorns Aura Fix, Glorious Shout Fix
Patchnotes
