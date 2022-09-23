Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - Update to EA 0.6.5

Hello there!

We are back again! Yes, we’ve steadily worked on Harvest Days – My Dream Farm and we have another update for you, this time featuring a good number of bug fixes.

First of all, the game now supports Steam Cloud!

In addition, we have worked on the character controls and tightened the screws on the camera movement.

Another significant step in this update are the animals on the farm: they have received a new UI.

In addition, other small things have been reworked and improved, but see for yourself in the notes.

As always, if you have any questions, suggestions, etc. or spot a bug, write us here, on our Discord or our social media channels!

See you soon!

Family Devs and Toplitz Productions

ADDED

Added feature: Steam Cloud

Manure can be gifted to villagers. Although we don't recommend it…

Map icons.

Shop menus, nameplates for the barns’ menu and numberplates for the vehicle menu: these now close when ESC (keyboard) or B (Gamepad) is pressed.

Workbench, Stone oven, Kitchen: If you do not have enough resources to craft or cook the number is shown in red.

You can make artisan goods now even if you have a full inventory.

Nameplates for the barns: Now you can write longer names.

Deer now produce truffles and nuts.

Farm animals: new UI, they will now show their state of mind. In case they do not meet any of the criteria necessary to produce the player will be able to know what is wrong with them.

Farm animals: if their food or water containers are empty, when you approach them to interact with them, they will show "angry faces" instead of "hearts". To prevent this from happening, take proper care of their hunger and thirst needs.

Improved the character movement: increased the stationary turn speed.

Increased the range of camera sensitivity. FYI: You can adjust it in the Settings menu.

Improved the electric scooter controls: increased the acceleration speed.

Farm animals: now adult animals produce every day. You must have 20% affinity or more, they must be fed and hydrated. If any of these criteria are not met, the animal will not produce.

Affinity of farm animals: if you greet them: +5 affinity. If they have been fed: +5 affinity. If they have drunk: +5 affinity. If you do not greet them: -5 affinity. If they are not fed: -20 affinity. If they don't drink: -20 affinity.

Workbench, Stone oven, Kitchen, Artisan machines: Improved the UI.

Ground colour on The Farm.

Removed the visual effect of "fireworks" when ploughing the soil or harvesting crops.

Farm animal structures: Water container and Food container UIs.

Full inventory notification (FX sound, icon, and text colour).

Farm animal buildings: The fences are lowered to facilitate jumping over them.

Weeds at The Farm: reduced size by half and reduced the frequency they appear.

Notification when purchasing products in shops.

Doghouse and cat house: Height of placement on the ground.

Basic retaining soil: The soil stays watered for one night. It does not reduce the plant's growth time.

Premium retaining soil: The soil stays watered for several nights. It does not reduce the plant's growth time.

Removed the rubbish dump located next to Paul and Mary's house. In its place is now a nature biome.

Wooden bucket: cannot now be given away to villagers.

Hot dog icon.

Calendar icon.

Prices: truffle, wool, and truffle oil.

Cows: size of the 3D model.

Farm animals: when sleeping they will not show the UI.

Hot bar items are stackable.

If you try to stack items in a full inventory, but you have free space in the hotbar those items will stack in the hotbar.

If you switch or sell a selected item in the hotbar, the corresponding item or tool is depicted (or hidden).

FIXED