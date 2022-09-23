Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - Update to EA 0.6.5

Hello there!
We are back again! Yes, we’ve steadily worked on Harvest Days – My Dream Farm and we have another update for you, this time featuring a good number of bug fixes.
First of all, the game now supports Steam Cloud!
In addition, we have worked on the character controls and tightened the screws on the camera movement.
Another significant step in this update are the animals on the farm: they have received a new UI.
In addition, other small things have been reworked and improved, but see for yourself in the notes.
As always, if you have any questions, suggestions, etc. or spot a bug, write us here, on our Discord or our social media channels!
See you soon!
Family Devs and Toplitz Productions
ADDED
- Added feature: Steam Cloud
- Manure can be gifted to villagers. Although we don't recommend it…
- Map icons.
- Shop menus, nameplates for the barns’ menu and numberplates for the vehicle menu: these now close when ESC (keyboard) or B (Gamepad) is pressed.
- Workbench, Stone oven, Kitchen: If you do not have enough resources to craft or cook the number is shown in red.
- You can make artisan goods now even if you have a full inventory.
- Nameplates for the barns: Now you can write longer names.
- Deer now produce truffles and nuts.
- Farm animals: new UI, they will now show their state of mind. In case they do not meet any of the criteria necessary to produce the player will be able to know what is wrong with them.
- Farm animals: if their food or water containers are empty, when you approach them to interact with them, they will show "angry faces" instead of "hearts". To prevent this from happening, take proper care of their hunger and thirst needs.
UPDATED
- Improved the character movement: increased the stationary turn speed.
- Increased the range of camera sensitivity. FYI: You can adjust it in the Settings menu.
- Improved the electric scooter controls: increased the acceleration speed.
- Farm animals: now adult animals produce every day. You must have 20% affinity or more, they must be fed and hydrated. If any of these criteria are not met, the animal will not produce.
- Affinity of farm animals: if you greet them: +5 affinity. If they have been fed: +5 affinity. If they have drunk: +5 affinity. If you do not greet them: -5 affinity. If they are not fed: -20 affinity. If they don't drink: -20 affinity.
- Workbench, Stone oven, Kitchen, Artisan machines: Improved the UI.
- Ground colour on The Farm.
- Removed the visual effect of "fireworks" when ploughing the soil or harvesting crops.
- Farm animal structures: Water container and Food container UIs.
- Full inventory notification (FX sound, icon, and text colour).
- Farm animal buildings: The fences are lowered to facilitate jumping over them.
- Weeds at The Farm: reduced size by half and reduced the frequency they appear.
- Notification when purchasing products in shops.
- Doghouse and cat house: Height of placement on the ground.
- Basic retaining soil: The soil stays watered for one night. It does not reduce the plant's growth time.
- Premium retaining soil: The soil stays watered for several nights. It does not reduce the plant's growth time.
- Removed the rubbish dump located next to Paul and Mary's house. In its place is now a nature biome.
- Wooden bucket: cannot now be given away to villagers.
- Hot dog icon.
- Calendar icon.
- Prices: truffle, wool, and truffle oil.
- Cows: size of the 3D model.
- Farm animals: when sleeping they will not show the UI.
- Hot bar items are stackable.
- If you try to stack items in a full inventory, but you have free space in the hotbar those items will stack in the hotbar.
- If you switch or sell a selected item in the hotbar, the corresponding item or tool is depicted (or hidden).
FIXED
- Item loss when having a full inventory.
- Disappearing cow bugs: After loading the game they are back.
- An issue using the scythe when harvesting crops.
- When transferring water-filled wooden buckets from the inventory to the chests, the water is lost.
- An issue, where harvesting gets the player far more crops than it should.
- An issue that occurred when harvesting with a full inventory.
- An issue with the rain sound effect: it stops for no apparent reason.
- An issue with the electric scooter: "If when I 1st mount it at the charging station, I hit forward instead of back, it buries itself in the ground."
- Cows and goats do not align properly to the floor of the barn.
- Some kitchen dishes do not fit properly in the hands of the female character.
- Not being able to type a name on the new built dog/cathouse, only the one the player started with seemed to work.
- When loading the game, all ploughed soil patches produce weeds.
- Notification "You don't have enough resources" is not translated into other languages, it’s always displayed in English.
- When crafting items and not having enough space in the inventory, white cubes are spawned.
- Mailbox: when approaching the player character to interact with it, it sometimes does not work properly.
- Villagers: When approaching the player character to interact with them, they sometimes do not do that properly.
- When transferring items from the chests to the inventory the sound effect resonates excessively.
- If you move tools from the chests to the inventory they are placed in your character's hand (without being selected in the hot bar).
- Nameplates for the barns: When loading the game, the text is not displayed on the inside sign.
- At harvest "0 days" is shown.
- Glitching out of the map: “At the most southern point of the map there is a sort of lithic arch. I got stuck inside, and fell out of its back right corner, if you are facing the arch from inside the map”.
- When walking and holding manure in the character's hands, the character does not perform the animation correctly.
- Several visual bugs.
