 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lovelust: Project Stockholm update for 22 September 2022

Patch 1.0.1 Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9573154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch here!

changelog
-fixed animation error for Morgan's prologue lust bed side scene replay
-fixed animation error for Suzy's prologue lust bed missionary scene replay

Changed files in this update

Depot 2111541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link