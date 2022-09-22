Patch Notes 1.0.5

Patch Notes
Enemies
- Fixed a bug which could cause the first boss to disappear before being defeated
- Fixed a bug with the third boss that could cause the player to lose control of Lathe & Roguard
Stability
- Performance optimizations made for the Cedar Woods stages
- Performance optimizations made for the Cedar Swamp stages
- Performance optimizations made for the Cedar Marsh stage
- Further improvements to Sprout performance
Known Issues
- Some enemies may have a noticeable delay in their reaction to the player
- Some shadows may appear to flicker
- Continued performance improvements needed
Changed files in this update