Curse of the Deadwood update for 22 September 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.5

22 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Enemies
  • Fixed a bug which could cause the first boss to disappear before being defeated
  • Fixed a bug with the third boss that could cause the player to lose control of Lathe & Roguard
Stability
  • Performance optimizations made for the Cedar Woods stages
  • Performance optimizations made for the Cedar Swamp stages
  • Performance optimizations made for the Cedar Marsh stage
  • Further improvements to Sprout performance
Known Issues
  • Some enemies may have a noticeable delay in their reaction to the player
  • Some shadows may appear to flicker
  • Continued performance improvements needed

Curse of the Deadwood Content Depot 362671
