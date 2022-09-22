- Fixed minimized hp bar not updating max hp with Perseverance skill
- Fixed text for profession of Cleric being mixed with Thief Arcane Assassin profession
- Fixed enemy death fade when playing with FPS greater than 60
OneBit Adventure update for 22 September 2022
Hotfix 1.3.72
Patchnotes via Steam Community
