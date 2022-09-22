 Skip to content

OneBit Adventure update for 22 September 2022

Hotfix 1.3.72

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed minimized hp bar not updating max hp with Perseverance skill
  • Fixed text for profession of Cleric being mixed with Thief Arcane Assassin profession
  • Fixed enemy death fade when playing with FPS greater than 60

