Badlands Update 22 September 2022

Here are your weekly update patch notes.
- Players can now build inside of buildings and build parts should be less picky about sidewalks
- When creating a new game, the save slot name that is chosen will be the autosave slot.
- Paradise map had some building demolished
- Medical area created in Resistance HQ
- Added some tip notes next to medical area
- Fixed subsurface scattering issue that was making the skin of the player and some NPCs ghostly white in low light areas
- Fixed audio bug when talking to NPCs
- Fixed bug where enemy NPC just wanted to keep shooting dead player
- Minor changes to loot tables spawn likelihood and loot placement
Changed files in this update