Badlands Update 22 September 2022

Badlands update for 22 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are your weekly update patch notes.

  • Players can now build inside of buildings and build parts should be less picky about sidewalks
  • When creating a new game, the save slot name that is chosen will be the autosave slot.
  • Paradise map had some building demolished
  • Medical area created in Resistance HQ
  • Added some tip notes next to medical area
  • Fixed subsurface scattering issue that was making the skin of the player and some NPCs ghostly white in low light areas
  • Fixed audio bug when talking to NPCs
  • Fixed bug where enemy NPC just wanted to keep shooting dead player
  • Minor changes to loot tables spawn likelihood and loot placement

