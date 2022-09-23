 Skip to content

Hush Hush - Only Your Love Can Save Them update for 23 September 2022

Patch Notes for 0.288

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Happy Friday! We're here with a patch for Hush Hush just in time for the weekend. We hope you enjoy checking out the latest content! Here's what has changed since the last build:

  • Added new phone flings from Cassie, Elle, Iro and Mio that give some additional context to their death scenes
  • Added a few missing font characters that were using a fallback font
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game over screen to not get awarded to the gallery
  • Added some missing entries to the credits
  • Added an indicator on save files to indicate whether a DLC was used when saving
  • Fixed a bug that caused the gameover hint to be missing for one of Quill's death scenes
  • Fixed several typos

Thanks again for trying out Hush Hush, and we hope you have a great weekend!

  • Sad Panda Programmer

