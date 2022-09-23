Patch Notes for 0.288

Hello everyone!

Happy Friday! We're here with a patch for Hush Hush just in time for the weekend. We hope you enjoy checking out the latest content! Here's what has changed since the last build:

Added new phone flings from Cassie, Elle, Iro and Mio that give some additional context to their death scenes

Added a few missing font characters that were using a fallback font

Fixed a bug that caused the game over screen to not get awarded to the gallery

Added some missing entries to the credits

Added an indicator on save files to indicate whether a DLC was used when saving

Fixed a bug that caused the gameover hint to be missing for one of Quill's death scenes

Fixed several typos

Thanks again for trying out Hush Hush, and we hope you have a great weekend!