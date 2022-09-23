Patch Notes for 0.288

Hello everyone!
Happy Friday! We're here with a patch for Hush Hush just in time for the weekend. We hope you enjoy checking out the latest content! Here's what has changed since the last build:
- Added new phone flings from Cassie, Elle, Iro and Mio that give some additional context to their death scenes
- Added a few missing font characters that were using a fallback font
- Fixed a bug that caused the game over screen to not get awarded to the gallery
- Added some missing entries to the credits
- Added an indicator on save files to indicate whether a DLC was used when saving
- Fixed a bug that caused the gameover hint to be missing for one of Quill's death scenes
- Fixed several typos
Thanks again for trying out Hush Hush, and we hope you have a great weekend!
- Sad Panda Programmer
Changed files in this update