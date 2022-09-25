 Skip to content

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 25 September 2022

26.09.2022 - Update Notes

26.09.2022 - Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL

  • The cost of opening lucky boxes has been reduced.
  • Added a new structure behind the blacksmiths.
  • Fixed the Cerberus pet dying animation.
  • Directional abilities' damage reduction per monster decreased from 10% to 3%.
  • The shifts on the maps have been highly corrected.
  • You will gain a buff that allows you to get 5% extra exp when you are in the same party as your married partner.
  • Adventurer job points are now earned when the event ends in sudden war.
  • Increased the HP of Gatherer pets.
  • Added Discord button to the first splash screen.
  • Now, you can hide weared costumes.
  • Values ​​you put into Auto Pot are now saved when you exit the game.
  • The animation of girl characters sitting on the ground has been changed.
  • Creatures will not hit you if you cannot connect to the game within 5 seconds of being dropped from the game.
  • Lucky Wheel is now smaller size and closes automatically.

EVENT

  • Devil Drako and Devil Wornak world bosses added to the game. You can get rare items from these bosses with a low chance. An announcement is made in the game when these bosses are born and when they die.

MAPS

  • Mystic Swamp map and Savior Tree dungeon Added to the game.

MOBS

  • Fixed the issue where monsters would not spawn when entering private dungeons while mounted.
  • Now, monsters die when they step into the safe zone.
  • Azure Sky Dragon regeneration issue fixed.

QUESTS

  • 65-75 quests have been added to the game.

AC SHOP

  • Limited tab in AC Shop has now been changed to the New tab, limited item sales will not be available for a while, except for event items.
  • The Premium Starter Pack has been added to the AC Shop, it can only be purchased once per character.
  • Glory Sun and Glory Moon costume sets have been added to the AC Shop.

ARENA

  • The opponent is now selected automatically when you step onto the field in the arena.

LOCALIZATION

  • Added Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Taiwanese font support to the game.
  • Game interface now supports the Indonesian language.

ANTI-CHEAT

  • AGN9 adjustments.

