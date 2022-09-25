26.09.2022 - Update Notes

GENERAL
- The cost of opening lucky boxes has been reduced.
- Added a new structure behind the blacksmiths.
- Fixed the Cerberus pet dying animation.
- Directional abilities' damage reduction per monster decreased from 10% to 3%.
- The shifts on the maps have been highly corrected.
- You will gain a buff that allows you to get 5% extra exp when you are in the same party as your married partner.
- Adventurer job points are now earned when the event ends in sudden war.
- Increased the HP of Gatherer pets.
- Added Discord button to the first splash screen.
- Now, you can hide weared costumes.
- Values you put into Auto Pot are now saved when you exit the game.
- The animation of girl characters sitting on the ground has been changed.
- Creatures will not hit you if you cannot connect to the game within 5 seconds of being dropped from the game.
- Lucky Wheel is now smaller size and closes automatically.
EVENT
- Devil Drako and Devil Wornak world bosses added to the game. You can get rare items from these bosses with a low chance. An announcement is made in the game when these bosses are born and when they die.
MAPS
- Mystic Swamp map and Savior Tree dungeon Added to the game.
MOBS
- Fixed the issue where monsters would not spawn when entering private dungeons while mounted.
- Now, monsters die when they step into the safe zone.
- Azure Sky Dragon regeneration issue fixed.
QUESTS
- 65-75 quests have been added to the game.
AC SHOP
- Limited tab in AC Shop has now been changed to the New tab, limited item sales will not be available for a while, except for event items.
- The Premium Starter Pack has been added to the AC Shop, it can only be purchased once per character.
- Glory Sun and Glory Moon costume sets have been added to the AC Shop.
ARENA
- The opponent is now selected automatically when you step onto the field in the arena.
LOCALIZATION
- Added Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Taiwanese font support to the game.
- Game interface now supports the Indonesian language.
ANTI-CHEAT
- AGN9 adjustments.
