- Corrected gap in landscape on Spruce St behind the Church.
- Modifier Shadowy Screamer behaviors to be significantly more active to act as intro ghost.
- Adjusted first pickup on Evergreen to spawn 100 percent.
- Added default archive items for the Church (Supports future location for the historical documents).
- Changed pickup at church to support default items added.
- Bullseye will highlight when hovering over an interactable.
- Added "Click to Close" button on Ghost Book.
- Fixed bug where a few ghosts were not producing EMF 5 while visible.
- Resolved bug where ghosts would not disappear when player approached.
- Added reminder on Map to take more notes if you don't have all 6 notes.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 22 September 2022
Patch 0.02.014 is live. Minor updates.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update