Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 22 September 2022

Patch 0.02.014 is live. Minor updates.

Patch 0.02.014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected gap in landscape on Spruce St behind the Church.
  • Modifier Shadowy Screamer behaviors to be significantly more active to act as intro ghost.
  • Adjusted first pickup on Evergreen to spawn 100 percent.
  • Added default archive items for the Church (Supports future location for the historical documents).
  • Changed pickup at church to support default items added.
  • Bullseye will highlight when hovering over an interactable.
  • Added "Click to Close" button on Ghost Book.
  • Fixed bug where a few ghosts were not producing EMF 5 while visible.
  • Resolved bug where ghosts would not disappear when player approached.
  • Added reminder on Map to take more notes if you don't have all 6 notes.

