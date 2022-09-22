-
Added a Global Leaderboards information in the main menu, display current World Record and your current High Score (leaderboards will be reset when balance updates happen, hopefully not too often)
Various small fixes
Alcyon Infinity update for 22 September 2022
Update 0.5.3: Leaderboards First Implementation, QoL & Balance
