Alcyon Infinity update for 22 September 2022

Update 0.5.3: Leaderboards First Implementation, QoL & Balance

Update 0.5.3: Leaderboards First Implementation, QoL & Balance

22 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a Global Leaderboards information in the main menu, display current World Record and your current High Score (leaderboards will be reset when balance updates happen, hopefully not too often)

  • Various small fixes

