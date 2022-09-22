 Skip to content

Shadow of the Guild Beta update for 22 September 2022

BETA update to v0.4

  • Improving quality of assassination Cut-Scenes
  • Windowed - Screen mode available in option menu
  • Adding walk button for keyboard
  • Fixing translation bugs in menu
  • Fix walk animation glitch
  • Remove cartoon effect on stone
  • Modify sensibility for rolling after jump
  • Fixing some bugs & glitchs

