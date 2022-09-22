- Improving quality of assassination Cut-Scenes
- Windowed - Screen mode available in option menu
- Adding walk button for keyboard
- Fixing translation bugs in menu
- Fix walk animation glitch
- Remove cartoon effect on stone
- Modify sensibility for rolling after jump
- Fixing some bugs & glitchs
Shadow of the Guild Beta update for 22 September 2022
BETA update to v0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
