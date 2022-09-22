0.6.10 Patch Note

I'm sorry for the delay!

We have updated the engine version for a new rollback tow truck and it took some time to stabilize it.

New Vehicle - Kira Rollback Truck

You can tilt and rollback the bed

This way you can deliver vehicles without a scratch and get the bonus





Wrecker Level

Wrecker level is added

You can earn Wrecker experience by doing tow/rescue/vehicle delivery jobs

You can now drive tow/rescue request vehicle, but cannot use the engine, just steering, and brake.

Tow/Rescue job now gives a bonus if you don't scratch the body

Tow/Rescue job now needs all wheels on the ground to finish delivery

Tow/Rescue job randomly have a flat tire or no wheel

Tow/Rescue job marker is visible without driving a tow truck

You can now see the vehicle name at the map icon tooltip



Vehicle Delivery Job

New vehicles at the harbor need to be delivered to dealerships without a scratch

They are on valet mode, which allows driving with a speed limit



Strap

You can strap the vehicle's wheel when it's on the Rollback Tow truck

Strapping cargo or wheel is now done by a crosshair, meaning one by one

You can unstrap cargo/wheel



Item

You can trash item with interaction (meaning change to a garbage bag, which disappears after restarting the game, or you can dump to SRF Power Plant)

Portable Light is added (You can buy it at the convenience store)



Body Damage

Body damage is added. A damaged body increases air resistance

Tow/Rescue/Delivery Vehicle job gives a bonus if the body is not damaged

Power Push

If you sprint(Default key 'Shift') while pushing, you can push harder

Landscape Improved

World Builder Betty is working on landscape improvements!











Numbers

You can check some numbers on the character list



Changes

[Vehicle] Drive Mode is now saved for own vehicles (Thanks to Afterstormer and Reddington)

[Item] You can now drop Strap and Flashlight with the 'Z' key

Bug Fixed

[Garbage] Garbage job navigation was wrong (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[Wrecker] Tow/rescue job icon was overridden by the truck job icon (Thanks to Mr. Sandman, Reddington, and NorthHopper)

[Wrecker] Rescue request vehicle hang in the air (Thanks to FR13ND5)

[Trailer] Trailer pivot not aligned randomly (Thanks to blueII)

[AI] AI vehicle flashes on-towing vehicles when it's heading backward (Thanks to MrHanky)

[Nav] Navigation goes long way near offroad (Thanks to EricChen)

[Character] Character stuck after leaving a chair (Thanks to Oo0oO)

[Character] Character falls through terrain after leaving laid scooter (Thanks to Sir Lampington)

[Character] Character keeps on pushing animation while driving (Thanks to 20Bosko07)

[Character] Character looks jumping on a vehicle or cargo in multiplayer (Thanks to Reddington)

[Character] Character keeps holding a flashlight while driving a vehicle (Thanks to Shevy)

[Character] Driver character T-Pose during multiplayer (Thanks to Reddington)

[Localization] Price for land was not shown in some languages (Thanks to Rusty)

[Vehicle] Vehicle can go through another vehicle (Thanks to Rob_V)

[World] Vehicle can be stuck into a breakable object, like a lamp post (Thanks to Afterstormer)

[Multiplayer] Ban list is not saved (Thanks to Daredevil_314)

[UI] Interaction button list doesn't scroll (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[AI] AI Vehicle stuck at the dead-end road (Thanks to Reddington)

[Race] AI Vehicle didn't stop after the finish line