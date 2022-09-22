0.6.10 Patch Note

I'm sorry for the delay!
We have updated the engine version for a new rollback tow truck and it took some time to stabilize it.
New Vehicle - Kira Rollback Truck
- You can tilt and rollback the bed
- This way you can deliver vehicles without a scratch and get the bonus
Wrecker Level
- Wrecker level is added
- You can earn Wrecker experience by doing tow/rescue/vehicle delivery jobs
- You can now drive tow/rescue request vehicle, but cannot use the engine, just steering, and brake.
- Tow/Rescue job now gives a bonus if you don't scratch the body
- Tow/Rescue job now needs all wheels on the ground to finish delivery
- Tow/Rescue job randomly have a flat tire or no wheel
- Tow/Rescue job marker is visible without driving a tow truck
- You can now see the vehicle name at the map icon tooltip
Vehicle Delivery Job
New vehicles at the harbor need to be delivered to dealerships without a scratch
They are on valet mode, which allows driving with a speed limit
Strap
- You can strap the vehicle's wheel when it's on the Rollback Tow truck
- Strapping cargo or wheel is now done by a crosshair, meaning one by one
- You can unstrap cargo/wheel
Item
- You can trash item with interaction (meaning change to a garbage bag, which disappears after restarting the game, or you can dump to SRF Power Plant)
- Portable Light is added (You can buy it at the convenience store)
Body Damage
- Body damage is added. A damaged body increases air resistance
- Tow/Rescue/Delivery Vehicle job gives a bonus if the body is not damaged
Power Push
- If you sprint(Default key 'Shift') while pushing, you can push harder
Landscape Improved
World Builder Betty is working on landscape improvements!
Numbers
You can check some numbers on the character list
Changes
[Vehicle] Drive Mode is now saved for own vehicles (Thanks to Afterstormer and Reddington)
[Item] You can now drop Strap and Flashlight with the 'Z' key
Bug Fixed
[Garbage] Garbage job navigation was wrong (Thanks to NorthHopper)
[Wrecker] Tow/rescue job icon was overridden by the truck job icon (Thanks to Mr. Sandman, Reddington, and NorthHopper)
[Wrecker] Rescue request vehicle hang in the air (Thanks to FR13ND5)
[Trailer] Trailer pivot not aligned randomly (Thanks to blueII)
[AI] AI vehicle flashes on-towing vehicles when it's heading backward (Thanks to MrHanky)
[Nav] Navigation goes long way near offroad (Thanks to EricChen)
[Character] Character stuck after leaving a chair (Thanks to Oo0oO)
[Character] Character falls through terrain after leaving laid scooter (Thanks to Sir Lampington)
[Character] Character keeps on pushing animation while driving (Thanks to 20Bosko07)
[Character] Character looks jumping on a vehicle or cargo in multiplayer (Thanks to Reddington)
[Character] Character keeps holding a flashlight while driving a vehicle (Thanks to Shevy)
[Character] Driver character T-Pose during multiplayer (Thanks to Reddington)
[Localization] Price for land was not shown in some languages (Thanks to Rusty)
[Vehicle] Vehicle can go through another vehicle (Thanks to Rob_V)
[World] Vehicle can be stuck into a breakable object, like a lamp post (Thanks to Afterstormer)
[Multiplayer] Ban list is not saved (Thanks to Daredevil_314)
[UI] Interaction button list doesn't scroll (Thanks to 8Sh1t)
[AI] AI Vehicle stuck at the dead-end road (Thanks to Reddington)
[Race] AI Vehicle didn't stop after the finish line
