1. Gameplay - Added 4 more melee Passives abilities.
2. Gameplay- Now changing in timeline will also change the enemies set.
3. Leaderboard- now it will demonstrate rankings within 10 days.
4.Text- Fixed some visual errors with English localization.
5. Level- Fixed some level issues
妖刀退魔忍 update for 22 September 2022
Ver.1.06（2022.9.22）Patch Notes
