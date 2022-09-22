 Skip to content

妖刀退魔忍 update for 22 September 2022

Ver.1.06（2022.9.22）Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. Gameplay - Added 4 more melee Passives abilities.
2. Gameplay- Now changing in timeline will also change the enemies set.
3. Leaderboard- now it will demonstrate rankings within 10 days.
4.Text- Fixed some visual errors with English localization.
5. Level- Fixed some level issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848711
