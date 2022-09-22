- Added
/impulse101cheat. It gives you max stamina, belly capacity, and metabolization capacity,
- Fixed Kobold Space Program objective from being incompletable.
KoboldKare update for 22 September 2022
Patch 376_68D8532
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update