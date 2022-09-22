 Skip to content

KoboldKare update for 22 September 2022

Patch 376_68D8532

  • Added /impulse101 cheat. It gives you max stamina, belly capacity, and metabolization capacity,
  • Fixed Kobold Space Program objective from being incompletable.

