v1.1a released

Added
End of the match detailed statistics system.
Live match statistics system, different details about the match for both teams & players.
New Card: Vacation card, all of your teams will earn morale when you find this card.
Better graphics
- Anti-aliasing *
- Ambient occlusion on grass shader. *
- Motion blur *
- Better color correction *
(High graphics quality only)
Balance
Calculation algorithm of footballer's overall & market value. Your players' overall may be increased/decreased when you age them.
- Now we are considering the footballer's field position to calculate the overall value.
- Your footballers' skills won't be changed but overall & market value & wage will be changed.
Match Engine
- Better GK movement & diving algorithm.
- Improved short passes.
- Better long ball drop point prediction.
- Proper positioning when GK is about to kick the ball.
- New animations & proper animation speeds according the movement.
- Revamped Mark the last guy algorithm
- Better offside line protection.
- Adjusted settings to get deep short passes.
Fixed
- Ageing and wage warning on uncompetitive matches.
Known glitches
- At the end of the match, you may get an exception (error) from animation system. It's not a game breaker. You can close it and continue. It will be fixed in the next update.
