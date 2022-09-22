 Skip to content

WFO World Football Online update for 22 September 2022

v1.1a released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • End of the match detailed statistics system.

  • Live match statistics system, different details about the match for both teams & players.

  • New Card: Vacation card, all of your teams will earn morale when you find this card.

  • Better graphics

    • Anti-aliasing *
    • Ambient occlusion on grass shader. *
    • Motion blur *
    • Better color correction *

  • (High graphics quality only)

Balance

  • Calculation algorithm of footballer's overall & market value. Your players' overall may be increased/decreased when you age them.

    • Now we are considering the footballer's field position to calculate the overall value.
    • Your footballers' skills won't be changed but overall & market value & wage will be changed.

Match Engine

  • Better GK movement & diving algorithm.
  • Improved short passes.
  • Better long ball drop point prediction.
  • Proper positioning when GK is about to kick the ball.
  • New animations & proper animation speeds according the movement.
  • Revamped Mark the last guy algorithm
  • Better offside line protection.
  • Adjusted settings to get deep short passes.

Fixed

  • Ageing and wage warning on uncompetitive matches.

Known glitches

  • At the end of the match, you may get an exception (error) from animation system. It's not a game breaker. You can close it and continue. It will be fixed in the next update.

