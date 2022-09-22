You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Buffed Beef and Onion: Parry duration increased 5 > 8 frames
- New Special Jump Attacks: Every character now has a unique new attack that can be performed by jumping forward and then holding back before the descent
- Noodle: Added "Buzz Saw". Does massive chip on block
- Rice: Added "Jump Drill". Dives down with a quick attack
- Beef: Added "Air Lemon". Approach from far away and get some extra damage
- Pork: Added "Empty Jump". Skip your attack and surprise your opponent with a delayed ground attack or sudden throw
- Onion: Added "Long Jump". Cover extra ground to try and get in
- Garlic: Added "Jump Roundhouse". Teleport to the ground to punish their anti-air with a Roundhouse
- Garlic: Changed Backflip > Jump cancel from Light to Special, to make mashing Light after Backflip easier
- Gameplay: Hurtboxes are slightly wider during landing frames, so whiff punishing a jump attack as they land is now easier
- Fixed Beef/Pork: Jump's rising attack now has armor vs air attacks AND projectiles (to handle Air Lemon)
- Fixed Rice: Swat can no longer trade with projectiles
- How to Play: Added a section for special jump attacks to each character's Strategy section
- Modding: AttackSequenceConfig.displayCancelsFrom added (to better display Frame Data for moves you can only do by cancelling something else)
Changed files in this update