Update 22 - Massive Improvements

Hey Everyone,

We are happy to present a massive new updates that improves almost every area of the game. From updated art, new unit and pathfinding to GUI, performance and gameplay changes. We also included a lot of art changes - like reworked heraldry and new kingdom shields. One of the main improvements is the world map experience, how quickly UI reacts to player commands - everything is a lot smoother and streamlined now.

This major update is just the start of the great improvements we are panning to KW4 this fall. And yes - the Dead Rising DLC is just around the corner - it will be the next update! In addition we`ll be reworking the gameplay, improving performance, updating art and even audio component during the next two months.

Can`t wait to share the Dead Rising DLC with you in the very near future, and hope to see you on the battlefield. Also please let us know on the forums if your having any issues you would like for us to focus on, or have balancing or other suggestions.

Now lets take a closer look at hat Update 22 has to offer: