Update 22 - Massive Improvements

Hey Everyone,
We are happy to present a massive new updates that improves almost every area of the game. From updated art, new unit and pathfinding to GUI, performance and gameplay changes. We also included a lot of art changes - like reworked heraldry and new kingdom shields. One of the main improvements is the world map experience, how quickly UI reacts to player commands - everything is a lot smoother and streamlined now.
This major update is just the start of the great improvements we are panning to KW4 this fall. And yes - the Dead Rising DLC is just around the corner - it will be the next update! In addition we`ll be reworking the gameplay, improving performance, updating art and even audio component during the next two months.
Can`t wait to share the Dead Rising DLC with you in the very near future, and hope to see you on the battlefield. Also please let us know on the forums if your having any issues you would like for us to focus on, or have balancing or other suggestions.
Now lets take a closer look at hat Update 22 has to offer:
- Major rework to the games performance on the world map
- Fixed various GUI issues with playing the game on the world map
- Fixed issues with selecting and tasking armies on the world map
- World map playing experience is infinitely smoother
- Various performance issues when playing on the world map
- Selecting and switching between armies is now instant on the world map
- Major improvement to the look of the world map armies – better art assets
- Fixed last of the game breaking issues – loosing control over your units during combat
- Month on the world map now go by a lot faster
- Updated art for Kingdoms Heraldry for majority of Kingdoms to much better assets
- Major improvements to pathfinding both in field combat and siege combat
- Cavalry units can no longer walk onto walls
- Units placed on walls are now safe from cavalry units
- Updated various descriptions and tooltips that were wrong
- Fixed all instances of referencing Iron instead of Silver in tooltips
- Big improvements to world map and skirmish camera movement
- New unit added - Royal Guard - very powerful cavalry unit
- One Royal Guard unit is added to players starting army with the new campaign
- Royal Guard unit can`t be replenished if dies
- Added ability for units to have their kingdoms heraldry on their shields - more to come
- Royal Guard unit shows heraldry of the controlling country on it`s shield
- Battle Cry ability for the Royal Guard unit
- Rebalanced the cost of various wall upgrades
- Fixes couple of extremely rare crash issues
- Cavalry units are a lot more effective in trampling over enemy units when running
Changed files in this update