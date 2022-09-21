 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KoboldKare update for 21 September 2022

Patch 373_13A7CDA

Share · View all patches · Build 9565058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed another jitter problem caused by a misbehaving animation blend tree.
  • Added many more objectives. There's 30 in total now.
  • Added new /skip cheat, it automatically completes objectives.
  • Added '/swap' cheat, allows you to instantly swap with a kobold without using the body swap machine.
  • Added credits and attributions, this was a long time coming and isn't actually done yet. Contact me if you feel like I've forgotten to put you on it (I probably forgot).
  • Added possum voice acting.
  • Kobold heads coming out of the ground should no longer be invisible for Linux and Steam Deck users.
  • Eggs should come out at the correct size again.
  • Added new machine for the final objective.
  • Kitchen decals should be working now.
  • Breeding stations shouldn't have incorrectly mirrored animation stations anymore.

Getting really really close to release, have a few more things to tie up.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102932
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link