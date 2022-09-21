Patch 373_13A7CDA

- Fixed another jitter problem caused by a misbehaving animation blend tree.
- Added many more objectives. There's 30 in total now.
- Added new
/skipcheat, it automatically completes objectives.
- Added '/swap' cheat, allows you to instantly swap with a kobold without using the body swap machine.
- Added credits and attributions, this was a long time coming and isn't actually done yet. Contact me if you feel like I've forgotten to put you on it (I probably forgot).
- Added possum voice acting.
- Kobold heads coming out of the ground should no longer be invisible for Linux and Steam Deck users.
- Eggs should come out at the correct size again.
- Added new machine for the final objective.
- Kitchen decals should be working now.
- Breeding stations shouldn't have incorrectly mirrored animation stations anymore.
Getting really really close to release, have a few more things to tie up.
