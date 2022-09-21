New Update Version 0.2!

Hello friends, a new update has arrived!
In Update:
- Added ladder climbing system (sometimes the system may not work correctly, in the future the will be improved, as well as added more stairs on the map that you can climb)
- In some places added closed buildings with a door that requires an access card
- Fixed a bug where any item could be placed in a weapon
- Placeable turrets now require a bullet to fire
- Bullet trace changed
- Added rotting building system (if you do not connect to the server within a day, your base will rot by 1/4 of your current health, if you are gone for more than 2 days, your base will be completely destroyed. The system needs testing, and may not work correctly on at this stage. This will help reduce the lags on the servers, because some players build buildings and no longer enter into the game)
- Now all items that can be consumed show the amount of health, stamina, food and energy that are added
- Added a new item - an access card (needed to open doors)
- Increased the number of slots in placed chests
- Chests and bags will fall down if the building below them is destroyed
- Other minor changes and fixes
Changed files in this update