 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

英雄黄昏 update for 21 September 2022

2022年9月22日 更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 9564028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【体验调整】
1.新增31项Steam成就，部分成就需要新档才能激活。
2.道具[传国玉玺]改为红色品质，并可以用来称帝，但会被众人围殴。
3.技能[情义]增加25%增加怀孕几率，男女方可以叠加。

百度贴吧：英雄黄昏
交流QQ群3：598664495

Changed files in this update

Depot 1754721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link