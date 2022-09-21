2022年9月22日 更新说明

【体验调整】
1.新增31项Steam成就，部分成就需要新档才能激活。
2.道具[传国玉玺]改为红色品质，并可以用来称帝，但会被众人围殴。
3.技能[情义]增加25%增加怀孕几率，男女方可以叠加。
百度贴吧：英雄黄昏
交流QQ群3：598664495
