KINGDOM of the DEAD update for 30 September 2022

New patch: achievements & bug fixed

30 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Gatekeepers,

A new patch for KINGDOM of the DEAD is now available for download, which includes bug fixing and additional improvements.

Here’s the changelog:

  • Fixed issue with 3 Steam achievements not registering ("Paths of Gory", "Blood on the Tracks", and "Misty Mountain Drop")
  • Fixed issue with bat boss area damage being randomly reduced
  • Fixed issue with 2nd and 3rd save slots showing wrong check for endless mode
  • Map tweaks & visual adjustments

Thank you for your patience!

See you in the abyss.

  • Camilla from HOOK

