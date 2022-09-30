New patch: achievements & bug fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9563800 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hi Gatekeepers,

A new patch for KINGDOM of the DEAD is now available for download, which includes bug fixing and additional improvements.

Here’s the changelog:

Fixed issue with 3 Steam achievements not registering ("Paths of Gory", "Blood on the Tracks", and "Misty Mountain Drop")

Fixed issue with bat boss area damage being randomly reduced

Fixed issue with 2nd and 3rd save slots showing wrong check for endless mode

Map tweaks & visual adjustments

Thank you for your patience!

See you in the abyss.