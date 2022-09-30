New patch: achievements & bug fixed

Hi Gatekeepers,
A new patch for KINGDOM of the DEAD is now available for download, which includes bug fixing and additional improvements.
Here’s the changelog:
- Fixed issue with 3 Steam achievements not registering ("Paths of Gory", "Blood on the Tracks", and "Misty Mountain Drop")
- Fixed issue with bat boss area damage being randomly reduced
- Fixed issue with 2nd and 3rd save slots showing wrong check for endless mode
- Map tweaks & visual adjustments
Thank you for your patience!
See you in the abyss.
- Camilla from HOOK
