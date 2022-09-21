v1.03 is live!

We pushed an update which BEGINS to address some issues (we plan to keep working on these) and adds a new song!
- Added a new song! "Rosamunde," a legendary polka! Enjoy!
- Attemped to reduce "popping" sounds during gameplay. It should be slightly better but is not totally fixed.
- Added some custom code to make the scoring for very short notes more forgiving. This is still a work in progress, and we plan to tweak this further, but it should be an improvement.
- Began adjusting some elements in the Track Select screen in preparation for a minor redesign with more data + sortability.
- Added ability to click the version number on the title screen to see the most important patch notes.
- Lots of other tweaks "under the hood" to prepare the game for future updates.
