Trombone Champ update for 21 September 2022

v1.03 is live!

Build 9563739

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We pushed an update which BEGINS to address some issues (we plan to keep working on these) and adds a new song!

  • Added a new song! "Rosamunde," a legendary polka! Enjoy!
  • Attemped to reduce "popping" sounds during gameplay. It should be slightly better but is not totally fixed.
  • Added some custom code to make the scoring for very short notes more forgiving. This is still a work in progress, and we plan to tweak this further, but it should be an improvement.
  • Began adjusting some elements in the Track Select screen in preparation for a minor redesign with more data + sortability.
  • Added ability to click the version number on the title screen to see the most important patch notes.
  • Lots of other tweaks "under the hood" to prepare the game for future updates.

