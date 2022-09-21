2022.09.22 Ver 1.1.0 UPDATE

- Achivement bug fix
-Timer Platform bug fix
- BossSave Point edit
- NPC dialog edit
- level design edit
- graphic edit
- Optimazation work
- Ending bug fix
- Boss Pattern edit and bug fix
Thanks for playing Blade Jumper.
bit paradigm
