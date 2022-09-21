 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blade Jumper update for 21 September 2022

2022.09.22 Ver 1.1.0 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9563231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Achivement bug fix
    -Timer Platform bug fix
  • BossSave Point edit
  • NPC dialog edit
  • level design edit
  • graphic edit
  • Optimazation work
  • Ending bug fix
  • Boss Pattern edit and bug fix

Thanks for playing Blade Jumper.

bit paradigm

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link