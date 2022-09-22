What's New in Version 1.5.2

This update includes several bug fixes and improvements, notably:
- Second Wave now works properly in multiplayer.
- Playing a set-aside power card in Second Wave now uses a button on the Spirit summary panel, similar to Ward the Shores.
- Reduced unnecessary decision points in various places in multiplayer games.
- Fixed issues with undo in certain situations in the Spirit phase.
- Fixed a problem where the game could incorrectly end when an explore was skipped while the Invader deck was empty.
- Game over checks now properly occur after a power is repeated by its own threshold, not in between repeats (e.g. Sweep Into the Sea).
- Fixed a problem interaction between Years of Little Rain and Ocean's Hungry Grasp.
- Power card tooltips now display properly when viewing the power deck or discard piles.
