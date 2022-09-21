 Skip to content

Turbo Force Playtest update for 21 September 2022

Update Notes v0.1.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vehicle Changes:

  • Set a max speed limit for rail sliding

Map Changes:
Helix Circuit

  • Surrounded upwards spiral with rails

Hybrid

  • Fixed checkpoints not covering the entire track

