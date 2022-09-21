Update Notes v0.1.15

Vehicle Changes:
- Set a max speed limit for rail sliding
Map Changes:
Helix Circuit
- Surrounded upwards spiral with rails
Hybrid
- Fixed checkpoints not covering the entire track
