Patch Notes for Sep.21/22

- Updated time controls to better reflect gameplay.
- Minor trade balancing to mitigate "out of stock" scenarios.
- Included weapons in "Sell All" for tribes with no enemies.
Made Beaver update for 21 September 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
