Made Beaver update for 21 September 2022

Patch Notes for Sep.21/22

Patch Notes for Sep.21/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated time controls to better reflect gameplay.
  • Minor trade balancing to mitigate "out of stock" scenarios.
  • Included weapons in "Sell All" for tribes with no enemies.

