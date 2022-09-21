 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 21 September 2022

0.4.4.2

Build 9561918

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some progression changes in Lava Temple (You can't get into Acid Dungeon without Spicy Nut but you can enter Lava Temple through Acid Dungeon)
  • All the other slashes work on Blue Health Orb
  • All the other slashes work on Green Health Orb
  • Green Health Orb chance changed from 33% to 30%
  • Inventory Keyboard equip input changed to Jump button instead of Attack button
  • Fixed the Pine Sword inventory icon and slash animation not updating according to Sword Upgrades
  • Fixed a bug with holding multiple input directions on the map
  • Fixed so the left thumbstick works in the Main Menu

