- Some progression changes in Lava Temple (You can't get into Acid Dungeon without Spicy Nut but you can enter Lava Temple through Acid Dungeon)
- All the other slashes work on Blue Health Orb
- All the other slashes work on Green Health Orb
- Green Health Orb chance changed from 33% to 30%
- Inventory Keyboard equip input changed to Jump button instead of Attack button
- Fixed the Pine Sword inventory icon and slash animation not updating according to Sword Upgrades
- Fixed a bug with holding multiple input directions on the map
- Fixed so the left thumbstick works in the Main Menu
Lone Fungus update for 21 September 2022
0.4.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
